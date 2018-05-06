Health Minister inaugurates PHSC

DIPR

Imphal, May 5, 2018: Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh has inaugurated Kangchup Chiru Primary Health Sub-Centre (PHSC) building in Kangpokpi district today.

Speaking at the inaugural function as chief guest, Minister Jayantakumar said that everybody wishes to live a longer life. It is also the expectation of all of us to lead a healthy life. In order to fulfil the wishes of the public the Government has launched many health policies and schemes, he added.

Stating about the role of ASHA workers he said that ASHA volunteers has helped a lot in boosting the health sector. Recognising the importance of ASHA volunteers, proposal to increase the incentives of ASHA workers has also been sent to the Centre, he added.

The Minister also appealed the local leaders to co-operate with the ASHA workers and their activities. He further assured that the newly inaugurated PHSC will be upgraded to Primary Health Centre (PHC) according to the need of the people in the surrounding villages.

Speaking at the inaugural function as president, MLA 51-Saitu Assembly Constituency Ngamthang Haokip appealed the villagers to support and promote the Government initiatives for the welfare of the people.

Traditional songs and dances were performed by the local youth to welcome the dignitaries at the inaugural function. Director Health Services Manipur, Dr K Rajo Singh attended the function as guest of honour. SDO Saitu Gamphajol, SDO Kangchup, ADC members, local leaders, Health Services staff also attended the programme.