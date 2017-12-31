Health Minister lays foundation stone for Homeopathy Medical College

Imphal, Dec 30 (DIPR):Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh laid the foundation stone for a Homeopathy Medical College, which will be the first Homeopathy Medical College of the State, at Lamphelpat today.

Attending the ceremony as the chief guest, Minister Jayantakumar said that the State Government is always ready to take up necessary actions so as to provide the required infrastructure and manpower and improve the health sector of the State on priority basis.

Mentioning about the shortage of funds, the Minister said that the officials of the Health Department are trying their best by submitting DPRs to the concerned ministry for acquiring adequate funds.

The Homeopathy Medical College will serve its purpose only when the fraternities of the Department work together and perform their duties sincerely and with dedication, he added.

Highlighting the increasing importance of AYUSH system of treatment and medication, he asserted that AYUSH has become common for both the rich and the poor.

The Minister also stressed on the importance of giving awareness to the public regarding the vital scope and uses of AYUSH treatment methods.

Attending the function as the president, Director of AYUSH, Dr A Guneshwor Sharma said that AYUSH is not just a branch of science but also a way of living.

It plays a big role in the present trend of medical treatment, he added.

Former Minister, Dr Moirangthem Nara, Vice Chancellor, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Professor M Premjit Singh and Additional Director, State AYUSH Society Manipur, Dr Y Lukhoi Singh attended the function as guests of honours.

Officials and staff of AYUSH Department, Health Department and others too attended the function.