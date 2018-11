Healthy Baby Competition held at Tamenglong

TAMENGLOMG, Nov 17

Healthy Baby Competition was held for Tamenglong District today at New DH Tamenglong.

In Category 1 (6-11 months old baby), Kakhanchuiliu Panmei d/o TP Ringchangsui, Khebuching village secured the first position; Machunguangpou Pamei s/o Duangailung Pamei, Chingkhiuluang village settled at 2nd position while Jaithaongam Riamei s/o Sangripou Riamei, Sonpram village finished at 3rd position.

In Category 2 (12-23 months old baby), Soihiamganliu Gangmei d/o Lungthon Gangmei, Chingkhiuluang village stood first; Soihiamlingliu Gangmei d/o Lungthon Gangmei, Chingkhiuluang village secured the 2nd position while Aimson Panmei s/o Pango Panmei, Chramram settled at 3rd position. In Category 3 (24-36 months old baby), Pouchamlung Daimei s/o Benjamin Daimei, Guigailuang W/No-II (1st position); Kathaigailiu T Panmei d/o Meikin, Merrylane (2nd position) and Ngankeiliu Kamei d/o Chingkhiugomang Kamei, Namlalong W/No-II (3rd position)