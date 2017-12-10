Healthy relationship is a must for better health sector : Th Radheshyam

Imphal, Dec 9 (DIPR): Education, Labour and Employment Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh said that an addressal on how to improve the relationship between the doctors and patients is highly required for a better progressive functioning of the health sector.

He said that every doctor hopes to fulfil the needs and requirements of the patients but at times, things go out of hand.

An act of kindness is a necessity to convince and console someone who is in need of care. No matter how advance and dependent health sector may be in medicine and equipment, he said, a positive relationship between the doctors and patients is of utmost importance.

The patients’ party, he said, always feel and believe that the sickness and worries will be cured once they reach doctor. They have high expectations and concerns from doctors. The conference, he said is an opportunity to introspect and analyse the best practices and obstacles overcome so far to reflect it for better implementation of the future.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the 33rd All Manipur Medical Conference (AMAMECON 2017), organised by the Indian Medical Association Manipur State Branch (IMA MSB) at IMA Hall, Lamphelpat under the theme ‘Depression – Lets Talk’.

Further he added that it was delightful to find Manipur placed in third position in the ranking of Best Health Sector in a November edition of the India Today Magazine. The credit for such attainment goes to the doctors and all those involve in the medical service, he said congratulating them on the achievement.

Describing the tremendous contribution of IMA, Chairman, MANIDCO & MANITRON, Dr. Radheshyam Y. said health is much more important than wealth and without good health there can be no progress, development and prosperity. Depression, he said is a mental health is a major problem affecting the mood and function of an individual hampering the work progress, productivity and harmony of the family and the society. The conference will help in addressing the problem ‘by looking ways and means of a cure’.

Dr. G. Sharat Sharma was also felicitated at the function. In the inaugural function, President IMA MSB Dr. Kh. Sulochana Devi, Chairman Reception Committee Dr. Brogen Singh Akoijam, renowned medical professionals and students were present.