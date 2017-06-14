Heavy rainfall in catchment areas; roads, localities flooded in Imphal

IMPHAL, Jun 13 (DIPR) :Even as people residing along river banks are gripped with fear and apprehension of possibility of flooding as river water level rose unpreceden-tedly at some places threatening to overflow and breach their banks, IFCD Minister Letpao Haokip, along with the Department’s officials, today inspected several places along different river banks to take stock of the situation.

Although rainfall in the valley area is minimal, incessant downpour in upper catchment area has resulted in the unprecedented rise of major rivers flowing in the valley area.

The IFCD has supplied flood fighting materials to locals at vulnerable places.

According to IFCD officials, the water along Imphal River and Nambul River flowed above High Flood Level at 6 pm today. Meanwhile, the level of water along Iril River at Irilbung Bridge is put at 782.285 M at 6 pm today. Water along Manipur River at Sekmaijin Bridge almost touched the warning level.

Significantly, as three sluice gates (No. 2, 4 and 5) of Ithai Barrage have been opened fully since 5.30 pm today, the situation is likely to become better if there is no more rainfall.

IFCD Minister Letpao Haokip along with Sekmai AC MLA and Parliamentary Secretary (RD&PR) H Dingo Singh and Additional Chief Engineer (IFCD) Ksh Pritam Singh inspected Sekmai River at Kanto. The team also visited Khurkhul Makha Ma- mang Leikai where the locality is submerged by flood water.

The Minister instructed officials to open a temporary relief camp at Khurkhul Makha Mamang Leikai to provide shelter for the flood-affected victims.

Later, the team went to Kalapahar in Kangpokpi district where a relief camp has been opened for flood-affected locals. The Minister handed financial assistance to locals taking shelter at the relief camp.

The Minister and officials also inspected Imphal River bank at Singjamei Wangma Pebiya Pandit Leikai. They also oversaw the grim situation at Sagolband Meino Leirak, Uripok areas and Iroisemba.

Water level at major rivers

* Imphal River and Nambul River flowed above High Flood Level at 6 pm today. The level of water along Iril River is put at 782.285 M at 6 pm today. Water along Manipur River near the warning level.

* A control room has been opened at the office of the Chief Engineer (IFCD). Information can be had from the control room through 0385-2451550, 2450195 and +91 8014674755.

* In the night major rivers and Kanglapat overflowed in Imphal flooding roads and localities in front of Hotel Classic stretching all the way towards North AOC, Khoyathong, Nagamapal, Uripok, Sagolband. Widespread power cut. Alert was sounded at New Checkon asking the people to move to higher ground late in the night.

