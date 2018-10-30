Heavy vehicle at MG Avenue at 11 in the morning !

IMPHAL, Oct 29 : It is a free for all as this truck caught by camera plum in the middle of the busy MG Avenue shows at 11 am today.

Where are the restrictions that say heavy trucks/vehicles can move into the commercial areas only late in the evening ?

Where is the one way traffic norm for these heavy trucks ?

What are the traffic cops doing and who gave these heavy vehicles the permission to enter the commercial areas at 11 in the morning ? Time to wake up the Govt.