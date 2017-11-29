IMPHAL, Nov 28 : Langthabal Sporting Club will organise the 1st Heibok T-20 Cricket Tournament under the auspices of Manipur Cricket Association from December 24 at Langthabal Public Ground.

The winners of the championship will be awarded Rs 50,000 while the runners up will get Rs 30,000. There will be separate individual prizes which include man of the series, highest wicket taker and highest run scorer worth Rs 2,000 each.

The entry form of the tournament will be Rs 5,000 and can be availed from the office of Langthabl Sporting Club, Langthabal Mantrikhong Makha Leikai from 8 am to 10 am till December 10.

The last date of form submission is December 15 as per a statement issued by the organiser. Managers’ meeting and fixture draw will be held on November 18 at 8 am at the office of Langthabal Sporting Club.