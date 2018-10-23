Heingang AC rolls out red carpet for Biren on being declared 3rd best CM Will sacrifice my life for Manipur, declares CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 22: Chief Minister N Biren has vowed to sacrifice and dedicate the remaining part of his life for the welfare of Manipur and her people.

In a tone which sounds both poignant and ascetic, Biren said, “I don’t know what fate has in store for me but I’ve decided to dedicate my life for the causes of the masses. I will sacrifice all my personal and family interests and I will shut my eyes to all worldly pleasures and material benefits.

“I will dedicate the remaining part of my life to the causes of the masses, the hills and valley of Manipur, the underprivileged and the weaker sections”, Biren declared at a reception function organised by BJP Heingang Mandal at Luwangshangbam Makha Leikai community hall today in his honour on winning the distinction of being the third best Chief Minister in the country.

Biren further pledged to work tirelessly for hill-valley unity and ensure equal status to all sections of the society.

He said that he reached his present status after he was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly for four consecutive terms by the people of Heingang AC.

Biren also gave credit for winning the distinction of being one of the best Chief Ministers in the country to the people of his home Constituency.

Recounting his childhood days which was marked by abject poverty, N Biren said that he decided to join electoral politics on seeing the loss of many precious lives on June 18, 2001 which was sparked by the insertion of the words ‘without territorial limits’ in the ceasefire agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM.

“Inspired by the experience of poverty and suffering I encountered during my election campaign and the mandate given by the public, I’m now able to launch and implement several welfare schemes, healthcare assistance programmes and youth welfare schemes”, Biren claimed.

“It is the blessings given by the public in response to these welfare schemes which inspired me to dedicate my life to the cause of the masses”, he continued.

Biren said that he never thought or attempted to become a Chief Minister. He said that his primary concern is discharging his duties.

He said that the words ‘Go to Hills’ came out of his mouth spontaneously at a meeting held after his swearing-in ceremony which was also attended by many Union Ministers.

The Go to Hills campaign brought the hills and the valley together so fast that a part of the Sangai Festival would be held at Mao and a women’s market has been inaugurated at Ukhrul and all these developments were unthinkable a few years back, he said.

It turned out that late Farooque Khan was a messenger sent by Allah. His unfortunate death has led to the promulgation of an ordinance against mob violence, said the Chief Minister.

BJP is a party of the masses and collective development does not exclude either Congress or CPI.

It was with this idea of collective development that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Startup programme.

Saying that around 16 people have been convicted for crimes against women and children, Biren claimed that more than 600 people have been imprisoned in connection with drug cases after a fast track Court has been established to deal with the issue.

Even Joint Directors are not spared under the Government’s anti-corruption campaign, he added.

The reception function presided by BJP Heingang Mandal president Khumanthem Jilla was also attended by Planning Board Deputy Chairman Salam Rajen, Imphal East Zilla Parishad Adhyaksha P Bimola, Laipham Khunou Zilla Parishad Member L Olen, N Biren’s wife N Hayainu and BJP Heingang Mandal Mahila Morcha president Waikhom Bormani as presidium members.