January 3, 2017 08:54 am

Held with grenades

A team of Imphal West District police apprehended a cadre of PREPAK (PRO) at Thangmeiband Hijam Leikai at around 9.30 am today.
Acting on a credible information, a team of district commando team led by OC G Thaingampao under the direction of Additional SP (Ops) Dr S Ibomcha, apprehended the PREPAK (PRO) cadre after conducting a manhunt around suspected areas of Thangmeiband Hijam Leikai.
The individual, identified as Kangjam Premananda (40) s/o (L) Rajamani from Thangmeiband Hijam Leikai was apprehended along with two hand grenades which he had kept hidden, according to a source.
It further pointed out that the hand grenades were meant to be exploded at MPSC office and also at the residences of some of its top officials.
Premananda has been operating under one Lamtakpa alias Langamba of PREPAK (PRO), it added.
Two mobile phones were also confiscated from the individual.

