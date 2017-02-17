Held with opium

Narcotic Cell Imphal West arrested a woman along with 5 kilogram of opium from North AOC near Tampha Hotel under Imphal police station today morning.

The arrested woman has been identified as Hoinu Gangte (50) w/o (L) Tongin Gangte of Torbung village, Churachandpur.

She was arrested by a team of Narcotic Cell Imphal West headed by Inspector Ksh Devkumar. A case has been registered in the police station concerned in this regard.