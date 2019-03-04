Held with timbers

IMPHAL, Mar 4: A team of Thoubal district commandos arrested a 25 year old youth who was transporting 15 timbers/ logs without any proper documents today afternoon.

According to a reliable source, a Tata truck carrying timbers was detained for checking and verification by Thoubal district commando personnel at Heiyel Labuk Palli. During the verification the driver of the truck was identified as one Md Ekram (25) s/o Md Abdul Salam of Yairipok Khoirom Heitroipokpi and he failed to produce any valid documents for the transportation/possession of the 15 timbers/ logs which he was transporting in the truck. The youth and the timbers/ logs were later handed over to the District Forest Officer Thoubal, for taking up necessary actions according to the law.