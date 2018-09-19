Helicopter test drive held

Jiribam, Sep 18

The first helicopter test drive was held at the newly constructed helipad at Harinagar, Jiribam today at about 3.30 pm with the helicopter landing at Jiribam.

Local MLA Md Ashab Uddin and general secretary of BJP Manipur Pradesh K Sarat Kumar along with distinguished officials of Jiribam district attended the reception of first helicopter test drive.

Significantly Chief Minister N Biren along with some Cabinet Ministers will board the Imphal-Jiribam Helicopter tomorrow where a Cabinet meeting will be held at the newly created district.

Speaking with media persons, one of the crew members Captain Ashwani Kr said, that to fly from Imphal to Jiribam by helicopter will take 35 – 40 mins. On passenger capacity of a helicopter, he said it depends on the altitude of the air-route and temperature and climatic condition of the day.

The Commissioner of Transport, Manipur has informed that helicopter service by Manipur (Heli Service (MHA) will be launched tomorrow with its maiden flight to Jiribam.

A press release issued by the Commissioner (Transport) today informed that the Imphal to Jiribam and Jiribam to Imphal helicopter service will operate daily except on Sundays and public holidays.

It further explained that for tomorrow’s maiden flight, the Imphal to Jiribam helicopter service will depart at 9 am, 10.40 am and 3.05 pm, while the Jiribam to Imphal flight will depart at 9.50 am, 2.15 pm and 3.55 pm. However, from September 20 onwards, the Imphal to Jiribam helicopter service will depart at 9 am and 2.30 pm while the Jiribam to Imphal service will depart at 9.50 am and 3.20 pm, it added.

It further informed that the ticket fare will be Rs 3000 per flight and the tickets can be purchased from Manipur Heli Service counter at Imphal International Airport and Dibong Bazar, Jiribam.

Details can be had from 7896434426, it added.