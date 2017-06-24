Helpline for women in distress launched

Imphal, Jun 23 (DIPR) :Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen today launched a 24/7 toll free helpline number ‘181’ for women in distress facing violence in public or private spheres of life.

The helpline number was launched at a function held at Kuranga Nayani Hall, DC office complex, Imphal West under the aegis of the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) and Department of Social Welfare under the sponsorship of Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India.

Speaking at the occasion as chief guest, Nemcha said, “The women helpline is a gift to the womenfolk of the State to fight any form of violence against women. A toll free 24/7 telecom service will provide assistance to women affected by violence and information will be disseminated regarding various women empowerment schemes and programmes related to women empowerment and protection.”

Through the helpline, women from any part of the State will receive immediate medical assistance like PCR Van or an ambulance, police, legal aid and one stop centre for professional counselling, the Minister added.

The helpline will prevent crime against women and also create awareness in times of need.

It will facilitate quick delivery of various services like lodging police complaint, medical and legal aid and counselling to women victims.

The Social Welfare Minister called upon the people to cooperate and extend maximum support to make the helpline fully operational in the interest of all women.

At present, there are seven staff engaged on daily wage/casual basic payment and there are also some staff including one Helpline Manager, one Senior Call Responder, four Call Responders, one IT staff and one multipurpose helper. One supervisor and 3 security officials have been designated from Imphal West police station.

It may be mentioned that under the sponsorship of Ministry of Women Child Development, Government of India, the Centre had launched the 181 helpline number in 2013 after the brutal gang-rape of Nirbhaya in December 2012 and asked all States to start the helpline.

Chairperson, MSCW Dr K Sobita Devi, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare JC Ramthanga, Director, Social Welfare, Jacintha Lazarus and DC Imphal West N Geoffrey graced the function as president, special guest and guests of honour respectively.