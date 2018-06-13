Henglep continues to be caught in a time warp

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 12: Even though it has been almost 70 years since Manipur was merged with the Indian Union and successive Governments had ruled the State, there is little development in Henglep sub-division of Churachandpur district.

A joint team of KSO Henglep Block and media persons visited Henglep sub-divisional headquarters yesterday.

There are around 130 households at the sub-divisional headquarters but it lacks all basic infrastructure which are prerequisites for any sub-divisional headquarters.

There are SDO office as well as police station but they exist just for name’s sake. Roads, educational institutes, health care facilities, power supply, banking facilities are either in very bad shape or non-existent.

Many of the development programmes and welfare schemes taken up by the Government are yet to reach Henglep.

Even though 17 teachers are posted at Henglep Government High School, the school is literally run by substitute teachers. Pathetic road infrastructure is one major factor for sheer backwardness of Henglep sub-division.

There is a PHC and its roof is leaky. Except for a couple of stethoscopes, two/three BP apparatuses and some expired ORS packets, there was neither doctor nor nurse when the KSO volunteers and media persons reached there.

A mini-stadium is being constructed at Henglep sub-divisional headquarters but the team suspected that the qualitative aspect has been totally compromised. As such, the authority concerned needs to send engineers and check the construction work.

The mini-stadium under construction has taken over half the compound of Henglep High School and it can create problems to the school.

Henglep is electrified but power supply is not regular. There is a branch of ICICI bank but it is not functional.

Although there is an SDO office, there is neither the SDO nor any staff. The SDO office has been occupied by Assam Rifles.

Swachh Bharat Mission is yet to reach Henglep sub-division and the people there do not have any idea of about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

For maintenance of law and order, there is one police Constable and three VDF personnel. Fortunately, there are very little reports of criminal or unlawful activities.

Not a single stone or shingle can be seen on any of the lanes and roads of Henglep sub-divisional headquarters. All the roads and lanes were found covered with mud and earth.

If Henglep sub-division must be put on the path of development, the foremost priority must be development of road infrastructure.

On account of bad road infrastructure, people of Henglep buy NFSA rice at Rs 10 per Kg, and they have no access to LPG. As such, they depend on firewood for all cooking purposes.

From Churachandpur district headquarters, Henglep can be reached by travelling on NH-150 after passing through S Kholian, Mualdak, Kolhen etc.

But the section from S Kholian to Henglep is quite deplorable.

Only two modified 407 mini-trucks (Tata) with heightened wheels are engaged in ferrying people to and from Henglep. As the wheels of the modified motor vehicles are entirely buried in mud, the journey is irritatingly slow and it appears that travelling by foot from S Kholian to Henglep would be faster than travelling on the two modified motor vehicles.

The distance between S Kholian to Henglep is about 32 Kms. The distance between Mualdak and Kolhen is around 10 Kms and its condition is even more worse.

In its place, a diversion has been constructed with funds from NEC but it is not yet complete.

The diversion connects Mualdak to D Munlei, Kolhen (after crossing Leimatak stream) and then Henglep.

The diversion is around 12 Kms long and it was constructed at the cost of Rs 14 crore. Although some stretches have been black topped, major portions have reached only the WBM stage. Even though the road construction work is yet to be completed, there is a strong suspicion that Rs 11.20 crore has been withdrawn.

The portion from Leimatak stream to Kolhen is quite steep and even Maruti Gypsy finds its hard to ascend the road. Apart from the steepness, the road turns at acute angles at several points.

As such, it would be impossible for buses to ply on the road which means the diversion is unlikely to serve its purpose.

Given this condition, people of Henglep have a strong desire for construction of S Kholian-Mualdak-Kolhen-Henglep road which was used earlier.