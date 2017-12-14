Heptulla reaches out for Japanese investment

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla today met an 11-member delegation from Japan to showcase Manipur as the right place for investment at the Raj Bhavan.

The Japanese Buddhist team arrived at Imphal yesterday to offer prayers for the departed souls of Japanese, British and Indian soldiers and civilians who died in the Manipur theatre of World War II.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Raj Bhavan after meeting the Japanese team, Heptulla exuded confidence that the meeting with the Japanese delegates will definitely help in promoting Indo-Japanese ties, particularly the relation between Japan and Manipur.

“Cleaning of Loktak Lake with investment from Japan, other development works including construction of roads and highways in the State, were points which was raised during the meeting with the delegates,” conveyed Dr Najma Heptulla.

The Governor maintained that she has been showcasing the potential of Manipur to Japanese delegates urging them to invest in the State and added that the State can be well connected with the entire South East Asian countries through well-built highways. “The first ambassador I met here ( in Manipur) soon after I became of Governor of Manipur was from Japan and I discussed at length the Indo-Japan relationship and particularly the relation between Japan and Manipur”, she said.

She claimed that she had also met another delegate from Japan who came to attend the recently held North East Business Summit in Imphal at the Raj Bhavan and asked for investment in the State for construction of highways and roads. The Governor said that she had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining the close relation between Japan and Manipur and drew his attention to allow Japan to invest in North East States, particularly in Manipur.

Asserting that India and South East Asian countries, including Japan, have close cultural relationships, she said Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism which exist as main religions in India are still practised in South East Asian countries and noted that India’s culture and ethos are spread throughout the entire South East Asian countries.

She added that she is endeavouring for the connection of Sankirtan with Hinduism, which is followed in the South East Asian countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the South East Asian Summit and spoke about India’s ancient connection with South East Asian countries and cultural relation with these countries, the Governor reminded.

Pointing out that WWII memorial and cemeteries are still preserved in Manipur, Heptulla said Japan has close relation with Manipur since the days of WWII.

She observed that Japan wants to do something good for Manipur and exuded confidence that the relation between Japan and Manipur will become closer in the days to come with more tourists from Japan visiting the State.

Bhikshu Gyomyo Nakamura who led the Japanese delegate said that he had given assurance to the Governor for promoting Manipur’s tourism in Japan if the State Government can provide proper facilities for Japanese tourists.

Noting that India and Japan have been maintaining good bilateral relation in terms of, among others, cultural and economic ties, Nakamura stated that the relation between India and Japan will also help in stabilising the friendship between Japan and other Asian countries.

The Japanese team visited the WWII Cemeteries at Imphal and Sangshak in Ukhrul yesterday and will also be visiting Loktak Lake. They will stay in Imphal till tomorrow.

Gifts were also exchanged between the Governor and the Japanese team during the meeting.