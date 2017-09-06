Hera Singh Men’s Veteran Kang LEC thrash SAYC Sorok Atingbi

Jiribam, Sep 5: LEC Babupara thrashed SAYC Sorok Atingbi in today’s match of the 2nd Th Hera Singh Men’s Veteran Kang Tournament 2017 organised under the aegis of All Jiribam Sports Association at Kalimai Mandap, Jiribam.

SAYC won the toss and chose to start the match. From the start of the match LEC dominated the match and carved out a convincing 15-8 win over SAYC.

Dibong GP will take on Cachar Kang Association in the next match of the tournament.