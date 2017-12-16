Herbal face packs to revitalize the skin

Shahnaz Husain

Winters can make your skin look very dull, dry ,lifeless and make it feel stretch as we often forget to keep ourselves properly nourished and hydrated. Winter time actually becomes as skin problem time for most of us due to less humidity . Going for a facial every time you feel your skin unattractive is not a healthy practice as the salons are expensive , time consuming and use nothing but harsh chemical products.

If you want to rejuvenate your skin by removing excess dirt, dead skin cells and oil in your face without spending a single penny for a salon like effect then head for your kitchen pantry than departmental store for organic face masks which will also save money and time both .

Many ingredients available at home make ideal ingredients for face packs for refreshing and revitalizing the skin, as well as enhancing beauty.

Fresh home ingredients leave the skin refreshed and glowing. With home made packs allergic reactions are rare. You can relax and pamper yourself in your own home, where many ingredients with beauty benefits are easily available, like honey, curd, milk, eggs, fruits, and spices. These can be easily mixed into a face pack. Many other ingredients can be added like rose water, dried and powdered orange and lemon peels, ground almonds, oats, wheat bran (choker), gram flour, chocolate, wine and so on. Applying such ingredients can actually nourish and revitalize the skin powerfully, while others, like tulsi, neem, fenugreek, cinnamon, sandalwood and turmeric have antiseptic, healing and soothing properties.

Here are a few home-made packs for refreshing and revitalizing the skin:

Make a cold infusion of Hibiscus flowers, by allowing them to stand overnight in cold water, in a ratio of one to six. Next morning crush the flowers. Strain and keep the water. Mix the flowers with 3 teaspoons oats, 2 drops tea tree oil and add the water to mix into a paste. This hibiscus pack helps to cleanse, refresh and tone the skin, adding a glow. Apply on the face and wash off after 20 to 30 minutes. Take honey and yogurt and add a few tablespoons of red wine. Apply this on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with plain water. This softens and moisturizes the skin, removes tan and also adds a glow.

Avocado pulp can be mixed with aloe vera gel and applied on the face to nourish and moisturize the skin. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. Fresh and raw avocado should be used. Avocado contains about 20 vitamins and minerals. It is rich in antioxidants, which help to delay visible signs of skin ageing.

Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd and two teaspoons oats. Lemon juice can also be added. Apply on face and neck. Wash it off after half an hour. Helps to remove tan and brighten the skin.

For oily skin, soak one tablespoon moong dal in water for a few hours. Make a paste and add one tablespoon tomato pulp. Apply on face with a light massage. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. Reduces oiliness and brightens the skin.

Take two teaspoons choker (wheat bran), one teaspoon each ground almonds, honey, curd and egg white or rose water. Mix together and apply on the face, avoiding lips and area around eyes. Wash off after 30 minutes.

Allow marigold flowers to stand in warm water overnight. Add yogurt and sandalwood paste and mix together to make a smooth paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Marigold has a soothing and germicidal effect on skin irritation and eruptions. It may be used to control pimples and rashes. It has an astringent effect, reducing oiliness and closing the pores. It is ideal for normal to oily and combination skin.

For dry skin, add red wine to aloe vera gel and dried milk powder. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 minutes. Add a few strands of saffron to warm milk and wheat bran (choker). Let it stand for a couple of hours. Then apply it on the face, using cotton wool. It is said to lighten skin colour over a period of time.

Mix together three teaspoons cocoa powder and 2 teaspoons oats with egg white and one teaspoon each honey and curd. Adjust the ingredients, so that it is a thick paste, which does not drip. If it is too thin, add more cocoa powder. To make it thinner, add more curd or milk. For dry skin, add egg yolk, instead of egg white. First cleanse the skin and then apply the mask, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes with plain water

The author is international fame beauty expert and is called Herbal queen of India