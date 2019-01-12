HERICOUN asks State Govt’s stand

IMPHAL, Jan 11: The Ethno Heritage Council (HERICOUN) has demanded the State Government to make its stand clear regar-ding the Citizenship Amend- ment Bill 2016 at the earliest.

It said that the passing of such a dangerous Bill by the Lok Sabha has compelled the entire North East to demand autonomy for the indigenous people.

A press release issued by the vice president and media coordinator of HERICOUN today said that the passing of the Bill which is strongly opposed by the people, clearly shows that the Central Government does not care about the welfare, identity, rights etc of the indigenous people of the North East.

The Bill has made total farce of the Assam Accord as well as the Manipur People’s Protection Bill 2018, it claimed adding that in a disappointing twist, the BJP Government which claimed that the Bill would not affect Manipur, is now saying that it will urge the Centre to exclude Manipur from the Bill’s ambit and exert pressure upon the President to give assent to the Manipur People’s Protection Bill 2018.

Questioning the logic of the State Government, HERICOUN conveyed that it is high time for the indigenous people of the North East to work together to ensure their survival and to ensure a future for the generations to come.

HERICOUN also claimed that the time is ripe for all to eliminate the political parties which are working against the wishes of the people. The Central Government seems to be interested to develop infrastructure in the North East but the utter disregard for the indigenous people of the region, is an extremely racist act on the part of the Indian Government.

As the Indian Government is content with resorting to racist politics threatening the harmony of the indigenous people, it will ultimately compel the people to demand autonomy for the indigenous population, it added.