HERICOUN bats against Citizenship Bill

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 7 : HERICOUN has demanded the State Government as well as all those concerned to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2018 during the Assembly session to be held on August 10 and to pressure the Joint Parliamentary Committee so as not to pass the Bill during the Parliament session.

Speaking to media persons at HERICOUN office at Konung Mamang today, its president Longjam Ratankumar said that if the said Bill becomes an Act, it will give rise to the threat of huge influx of non-indigenous people to the North East region, including Manipur.

Taking cognizance of the threat, he demanded a joint resolution be adopted against the Bill during the special Assembly session scheduled for August 10 and to pressure the Joint Parliamentary Committee not to pass the said Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2018 during the Parliament session.

He informed that a discourse was also held at State Guest House, Sanjenthong, on June 9 where various experts and representatives of various political parties adopted many resolutions regarding the said Bill, and the resolutions were also submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister as memos.

Ratankumar continued that the State Government must take up necessary steps to form a Manipur State Population Commission and to implement National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Manipur at the earliest.

The HERICOUN president further demanded the authority concerned to transform the Labour Department into a major Department and to identify the labourers working in various projects in the State by issuing necessary cards by opening branches at various subdivisions.

This will ease the identification of non indigenous people, he added.

Ratankumar informed that HERICOUN will be organising a discussion programme on NRC on August 15 and urged all the parties concerned, individuals to participate in the meeting.

On other hand, he opined that the Manipur University issue has become a serious issue affecting the State and demanded the State as well as the Central Governments to bring an amicable and positive solution at the earliest.

Attempting to eliminate a protest by fuelling another protest or trying to eliminate an issue by creating another issue will lead to serious consequences, he added.

He said that when HERICOUN met the Governor, she had assured that a written request had been sent to the President of the country urging for a swift solution to the university issue.

The Government should give up their mentality of taking up actions only when they are faced with protest or agitation, Ratankumar alleged.

Speaking about the Framework Agreement, he said that UCM, AMUCO and various other CSOs have been warning the inclusion of any points which may harm the territorial integrity of the State and at such a critical juncture, any issues or claims regarding the FA should be made after carefully considering the impacts on the communities residing in the State as well by respecting all these communities and their histories.

It is imperative to ensure that the communities which have been living live together in harmony for ages continue to live like that, he said and added that it is high time to begin defining who are the people of Manipur.

It is not right for the non indigenous people to get the benefits meant for the indigenous people of the State, he said and demanded both the State and the Central Governments to act in the interest of the indigenous people.

HERICOUN vice president and media coordinator Laishram Sanajaoba and general secretary Yumkhaibam Surjit were also present at the meet today.