HERICOUN, others demand NRC updation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 19: The Ethno Heritage Council (HERICOUN) along with representatives of various CSOs, resource persons, intellectuals and participants of a “Discourse on NRC updation in Manipur: Problems and Prospects” which was held today at the conference hall of State Guest House, Sanjenthong have recommended to demand/urge the Government of India and the State Government to update the State’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) as a step towards preventing the indigenous people from being overwhelmed by illegal immigrants.

They also recommended to urge the State Government to initiate policies which can effectively prevent influx of illegal immigrants into the State along with establishment of Manipur State Population Commission at the earliest.

It was also decided that the two recommendations adopted at the discourse will be submitted to the GoI and State Government in the form of a memorandum at the earliest.

The discourse where Professor RK Narendra, HoD, Bio-Statistics, RIMS, Dr Chinglen Meisnam, Faculty Member, Department of Economics, MU and social activist Artax A Shimray spoke as resource persons was moderated by cultural activist Ningthouja Lancha.

Chinglen Meisnam who spoke on the topic “NRC Assam and its implications from Manipur perspective” observed that there is a growing need to update the State’s NRC as the population of illegal immigrants has increased alarmingly and there is strong possibility of infiltration into the State by many out of the 40 lakhs illegal immigrants whose names were left out in the NRC updation in Assam recently.

He opined that more illegal immigrants from other States of India and neighbouring countries will be coming to the State as labourers of construction works which are being taken up and will be taken up in the State as part of the developmental programmes/projects like Act East Policy.

As such, the State Government should try to build manpower strength in the State by enhancing skill development of the indigenous people in the State under systematic planning, policy or strategy to meet the increasing demands for labourers in the State.

The influx of illegal immigrants into the State cannot be curtailed/controlled only through laws and legal protection, but the indigenous people need to cultivate a healthy work culture.

However, as a step towards prevention of illegal influx into the State, the State Government and people of the State should try to stop passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in the Parliament as it will have disastrous effect on all the States of North East, including Manipur, Chinglen said.

Artax A Shimray, who is also the former general secretary of North East Students’ Organization (NESO) spoke on the topic “Impact of migration on the existence of the native people”. He contended that the problem of influx of illegal immigrants into the State and North East cannot be solved or minimized until the people in the State and region destroy the vote bank culture of politicians.

He stated that identity, culture and other values of indigenous people are being easily compromised by the vote bank culture of politicians and political parties which is basically based on immigrants.

Sharing what he experienced while he was serving as NESO general secretary and as a social activist, Shimray also underscored the importance of introducing a proper strategy to preserve the socio-economic systems and values, such as identity, culture and traditions of the indigenous people in the State. The indigenous people of the State, particularly those in hill districts will become minorities in their own land if they do not give up the habit of living in comfort zone and stop relying on others for their household works, he added.