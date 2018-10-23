IMPHAL, Oct 22: As a part of the Know India programme, Non Resident Indians would be taken to different heritage sites of Manipur under the sponsorship of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Officials of Tourism Department will take the NRIs to different heritage sites of the State from October 28 to November 4, informed a source. It is said that 46 NRIs comprising of students and officials will visit the State from October 28 to November 4.