Heroin seized

IMPHAL, Feb 27 : A team of Anti Smuggling Unit of Custom Division, Imphal has apprehended an individual along with heroin worth about Rs 68 lakh yesterday from Changangei near Imphal Airport. Acting on a specific information, the team intercepted one white coloured Mahindra Bolero yesterday at around 11.30 am, carrying 687 gms of heroin in 53 small packets of soap case hidden inside the hollow chassis of the vehicle, said a statement issued by Custom Division, Assistant Commissioner, Modoli Doso.

The drugs, which is estimated to cost Rs 68, 70,000, were seized from one individual identified as Mujibur Rahaman (30 yrs), S/o Md Khalif, of Kwakta Ward no 7, Bishnupur.