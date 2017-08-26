Heroin seized

IMPHAL, Aug 25: A team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) arrested one drug seller along with 30 gram of Heroin from Chassad Avenue, New Checkon, Imphal East on August 23, claimed a press release of PRO Police. The arrested drug seller has been identified as Vahjalhing Guite @ Lucy Mate (30) w/o Paoneo Guite of S Motjang at present staying at SP Saichang, Tengnoupal district. The value of the seized drug in local market is worth approximately Rs 60, 000. A case has been registered at NAB PS and investigation is going on, the release said.