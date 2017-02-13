Herojit Waribam Gold Cup SYUC, KHSC notch up wins

IMPHAL, Feb 12 : Huge wins marked the day in the ongoing 4th Herojit Waribam U-14 Gold Cup at Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium today.

In the first match of the day SYUC, Uchekon Khunou demolished HAYT, Singjamei Wangma Kshetri Leikai 8-0 while in the second match of the day KHSC, Khongman brushed aside the challenge of SEYO, Singjamei 3-0.

Altogether 8 teams are participating in the tournament and it started on February 11 with the teams divided into two groups-A and B.

Dominating the match in every department of the game, SYUC scored almost at will from the first minute and they scored through S Nicholson in the 14th, 34, 37th minute of the match, S James in the 20th and 22nd minute, SH Sushil in the 27th minute, Sh Boris in the 28th minute and M Monisana in the 33rd minute to complete the rout.

In the second match of the day, KHSC dominated from the first whistle of the match and managed to sound the board through Norinko via a penalty corner in the 9th minute followed by Rosom in the 14th minute and Selheiba in the 47th minute to round off a convincing win.

Tomorrow MEIRAA, Bashikhong will meet YCCIC, Kontha Ahallup at 12.30 pm while Hockey Union, Lairikyengbam Leikai will take on SEYO, Singjamei in the second match at 2 pm.