Herojit Waribam Gold Cup U-14 Hockey YCCIC trounce MEIRAA, SEYO edge past HU

IMPHAL, Feb 13 : YCCIC, Kontha Ahallup and SEYO, Singjamei Wangma recorded contrasting wins in the ongoing 4th Herojit Waribam Gold Cup U-14 Hockey at the hockey stadium at Khuman Lampak today.

While YCCIC trounced MEIRAA, Bashikhong by the margin of three goals to nil, SEYO edged past HU Lairikyengbam by the odd goal in three.

Playing in the first match of the day, YCCIC dominated in every department of the game and were all over the territory of MEIRAA stretching their defence line apart and scoring at ease.

The first goal came as early as the 7th minute of the match when Sh Bidyachandra received a defence splitting pass and after outwitting a couple of defenders had little trouble in sounding the board to help his team take a 1-0 lead.

The players of YCCIC kept up the pressure and repeatedly found the gaps in the defence line of MEIRAA.

In the 12th minute of the match, the ball was taken deep down the flank and centred to the D box.

Trapping the ball neatly and with some clever stick work, K Rahul shrugged off a couple of defenders and managed to put the ball across the goalkeeper of MEIRAA.

The players of MEIRAA tried to come back into the match with some well coordinated moves in the midfield but the defence of YCCIC did not give them the needed space to proceed to the D box.

It was against the run of play that YCCIC scored the third goal and literally took away the match from the hands of MEIRAA.

Taking control of the ball in the midfield, the forward line of YCCIC combined well to enter the danger zone and the ball went to Sh Budhi who was well placed to take a rasping shot that beat the custodian of MEIRAA hands down in the 34th minute to seal the match.

The second match of the day saw a keenly contested one between SEYO, Singjamei Wangma and HU, Lairikyengbam Leikai.

Making their intentions clear form the first whistle, SEYO adopted an open and flowing style and their players were all over the territory of HU.

Off one such move, the ball went to an unmarked Thoiba who made no mistake in sending it home in the 7th minute. Stung by the early goal, HU put more men on the attack and played with a purpose.

However the defence line of SEYO tightened their defence and did not give much room to the forwards of HU.

After making a series of penetrative move, HU finally managed to bounce back into the match when T Satish flicked home in the 24th minute.

The equaliser however did not last long as SEYO played as a team and managed to enter the D zone of HU and in the 29th minute of the match Dina found himself well placed to drive home the ball in the 29th minute and wrap up the match in favour of his team SEYO.