Herojit Philem

Your eyes and mine

Played hide and seek;

Even though

Stranger we were.

When I sought

Your eyes:

You sought mine,

My heart fluttered

At that moment

And my soul

Left the body

To mate with yours;

Then with blush

You turned away,

My heart and soul

Compelled the eyes

Once again to seek

That alluring eyes,

That made nights an insomnia.