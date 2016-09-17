High carbohydrate diet linked to kidney ailment

IMPHAL, Sep 16 : Manipuris are extremely vulnerable to kidney diseases due to consumption of high carbohydrate diets, said Dr Sanjeev Gulati, Director, Nephrology and Renal Transplant Medicine, Fortis Hospital.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference held at Classic Hotel, Dr Gulati said that of the 900 patients who received kidney transplantation treatment at Fortis Hospital so far, 150 including a 15-year-old patient were from Manipur.

He said that high consumption of carbohydrates often gives diabetes and the disease is the main culprit for many kidney diseases.

Dr Gulati further said that kidney stone and high blood pressure are also other major reasons for weakening of kidneys. People did not face any problem although they consumed lots of carbohydrate in the past as they used to do many physical work.

However, Manipuris of the current generation need to change the food habit as their lifestyles have changed, Dr Gulati said.

On the other hand, Manipuris consume lots of salt and drink less water and these are also the major reasons for high blood pressure and kidney diseases, Dr Gulati said.

Normally people do not check their kidneys, he said and added that everybody whose age is above 50 years must have regular check-ups of their kidneys.

Regarding those patients who are suffering from advanced kidney diseases, Dr Gulati said that it is advisable to have kidney transplantation instead of wasting time in dialysis.

Exhorting the family members to donate kidneys for their ailing relatives he said that kidney transplantation can be done at Fortis Hospital at Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

Stating that kidney transplantation is the best option for the advanced kidney diseases, he also expressed his willingness to provide technical support to the Government and private hospitals of the State in this regard.

Dr Gulati further said that kidney transplantation is now possible even if the blood groups of the donor and the patient do not match.