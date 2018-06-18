High Court of Manipur initiates contempt of Court proceedings

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 17 : The High Court of Manipur has initiated contempt proceedings against JC Ramthanga, IAS, Principal Secretary/ Commissioner/ Secretary (Cooperation); Armstrong Pame, IAS, Registrar of Societies; Salam Sanatomba Singh, president, All Manipur Football Association and L Jyotirmoy Roy, general secretary (AMFA) after a petition was filed by Football Club Zalen (FC Zalen), General Secretary K Chungneithang Chiru.

Senior Advocate M Hemchandra, who appeared for the petitioner and 8 other clubs, moved the proceedings against the four respondents for dishonouring the orders served by Registrar of Society and Registrar of Cooperative Society. It may be mentioned that the executive body of AMFA was declared null and void by Registrar of Cooperative Society for its alleged failure to submit proceedings of general body meetings and other related documents for the last ten years to the Registrar of Cooperative Society.

Disrespecting such an order served by Registrar, who is also a Quasi Judicial Body, AMFA issued a memorandum on May 13 for holding its annual general body meeting on June 22. AMFA also issued orders regarding transfers of players on June 16. The two orders of AMFA were suspended until further order by The High Court of Manipur on May 23. The Court also directed the respondents to reply on July 18.