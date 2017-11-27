High entry fee at Sangai Fest venue peeves many

Our Correspondent

MOIRANG, Nov 26 : The exorbitantly high entry fee charged at Takmu in Loktak Lake to watch the light and entertainment programmes of the Sangai Festival has left many people peeved and angry.

While entry fee at other venues such as the ones at Imphal charge a nominal fee of Rs 30 per person, at Takmu in Loktak Lake, where the light and entertainment programmes were held from November 22 to 24, the entry fee per person was Rs 500 for the VIP area and Rs 100 for the ordinary category.

The fee was charged during the light show on November 23.

Due to the steep entry fee, a good number of people were forced to turn back without watching the fanfare at the festival venue.

Speaking to this correspondent, a good number of people who had to turn back on November 23 due to the steep entry fee said that the festival which is held in the name of the Sangai with the avowed objective of protecting the State animal is not meant for the poor people.

The entry fee at Takmu defies logic, they said and questioned why the poorer section of society should be discriminated against in such a manner.

It would be right for the Government to look into the huge discrepancy in the entry fees, they said and added that some people seem to be charging whatever they like and this defeats the very purpose of holding the festival in the name of the State animal.

The discrepancy is huge, added another man who had to turn back and wondered how such a huge discrepancy had crept in.