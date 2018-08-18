High rise buildings pose hurdles to flight landing

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 17: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has informed the State Government that high rise buildings and mobile towers constructed within 20 Kms radius of Imphal airport have been causing hurdles to flight landing.

On the other hand, AAI has been working to develop Imphal International Airport as an airport of international standard.

Plans are afoot to construct a hangar and a cargo complex in the airport’s new terminal, informed a source.

Saying that runways are the most important asset of any airport, the source said that construction of high rise buildings and mobile towers has been posing hurdles to aeroplanes while landing at Imphal airport.

AAI has already written to the State Government to check construction of high rise buildings and mobile towers within 20 Kms radius of the airport.

As per rules, no high rise buildings or mobile towers should be constructed within the 20 Kms radius. Even if they must be constructed, no objection certificates should be obtained first from AAI, said the source.

The inconveniences caused by high rise buildings and mobile towers were discussed at a high level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary recently.

The meeting noted that bigger aeroplanes will land at Imphal airport with the passage of time as it has been already upgraded to the status of an international airport.

Considering these facts, the meeting decided to make no objection certificates (issued by AAI) mandatory before constructing any high rise building or mobile tower in the surrounding areas of Imphal airport, informed the source.

The decision of the high level meeting was conveyed to AAI, the DC concerned and the Imphal Municipal Corporation.

Moreover, authorities concerned have also been instructed to organise awareness programmes on the matter.

Noting that the construction work of a cargo terminal at Imphal airport is going on at a very slow place, the Managing Director of MANIDCO has been instructed to expedite the construction work and complete it within the stipulated period.