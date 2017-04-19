Higher education and research is key to India’s progress

Dr N Somorendro

The Constitutional obligation is that Union government decides and coordinates the standards in higher education in India. The 7th UGC ROP is one such activity by the Union government. It is a difficult task to formulate a uniform national higher education policy. This is because India is a diverse country with great disparities in the infrastructure and academic standards as well as different social environments. This ten yearly national activity can transform higher education and research. Attracting the talented educated youth into teaching profession and research should be one of the objectives. Higher Education and research in India is lagging behind and should catch up with the best in the world.

The new UGC Pay revision /regulations shall be implementable by all the concerned; not just central universities and rich/few states. It should not be a mere ten yearly ritual. Progressive vision relevant for new India and ability to catch up with the best in the world should be the guiding principle. It also must address the disparities and other hard realities in India by empowering the state governments, higher education institutes and teachers.

After 67 years of Sovereign Democratic Republic, India still fails to recognize crucial role the higher education and research can play to innovation and knowledge, social change, development and national unity. Priority on higher education and research is an established fact in the progressive countries. For resolving socio-economic challenges on the domestic front and to become a major global economic and political power, India has to accept such role.

There is need to review the colonial legacies including on education in the 21st century India. Civil service was a priority during colonial rule as it was the dominant instrument while higher education and research was not a priority. India is one of the few democratic countries in the world to provide constitutional protection and priority to civil service. Union government already implemented the 7th Pay Revision of union civil service. However there is still uncertainty about the college and university teachers. Obviously the teaching profession is not the first choice in India.

The failures of 6th UGC ROP/Regulations are numerous. Many states failed to recruit regular Principals and Professors in the colleges; long delays in the promotion of the teachers under CAS and wide variation in the payment of arrears. Realizing the failures UGC made four major amendments even upto 2016. Additional failures and variations by the states include failing to avail 80% reimbursement from the Union Government from 1-1-2006 to 31-03-2010, granting arrears less period than the other employees of the state governments and denial of complete salary by exclusion of the allowances of SCA and TA to the college teachers.

The coming 7th UGC ROP/Regulations must recognize the dignity, justice and responsibility of the teaching community in new India. Ensuring uniformity in the pay-scales, payment of arrears, qualifications and career advancement scheme within a time frame to the college and university teachers all over India will be one step. No room for manipulation and discretionary power to the state governments. 100% financial assistance or any other provision shall be included to ensure that all the states including border states of North East India fully implement the 7th UGC ROP/Regulations.

The controversial Academic Performance Indicators (API) may be modified to recognize and count scores of all the three Categories: I, II and III both in the recruitment and CAS promotion. It is essential to give equal importance and adopt a balance approach to teaching-learning; students related activities, mentorship, professional development and research. The colleges which form the larger portions of higher education need special focus including regular Principals. In the recruitment of Principals, API score of 400 points shall be from all the Categories I, II and III to ensure the recruitment of Principals. The Principals should not only have academic excellence and leadership but teaching, extra-curricular activities and mentorship of the students and administration.

The evidence of research guidance as the essential qualification shall be made desirable for the posts of Principals. Guideship is not granted to the eligible undergraduate college teachers in many states. Those states recruited Principals under 6th UGC ROP deviated from the prescribed regulations. The previous pension system and GPF as Associate Professor/Professor shall be continued. All the eligible teachers who have 5 years for retirement shall be allowed to apply for the posts of Principals.

Professorship shall be allowed to all the eligible Associate Professors in a Department of the under-graduate colleges. Associate Professors in the Colleges have long service of 15/20 years but without opportunities for updating knowledge and no career advancement scheme. Associate Professors shall be granted two advance increments every 5 years subject to the participation of a Refresher Course/Winter or Summer School, two Seminars/Conferences and API score of 200 from Categories I, II and III. This will bring a positive change in the mindset and activities of Associate Professors who outnumber the Assistant Professors in the colleges.

CAS Promotion shall be ensured on time without undue delays. The Selection Committee in the recruitment and promotion of Principals/teachers shall ensure the academicians and subject experts in addition to the members of State Public Service Commission/Teacher Recruitment Board. Orientation /Training at the entry level upto three months for effective teaching and performance by the teachers shall be introduced. Academic freedom shall be identified and guaranteed. This will facilitate university and college teachers the freedom to share or publish his/her research findings and knowledge for the benefit of the students, general public and policy makers. Study leaves for undergoing research leading to post-doctoral degree, Ph.D., M.Phil etc and sabbatical leave including to the college teachers shall be ensured. Advance increments to post doctoral shall be introduced. Encouragement and support to innovative teaching and learning including ICT by providing training, necessary teaching aids etc shall be included.

The collaboration and exchange programme in teaching, research and invited talks within India and abroad shall be introduced. This will improve teaching, research and better understanding and promote national unity. The provision of financial assistance to research in the colleges from UGC, the industries etc are necessary. Research is essential under UGC Regulations. The eligible under-graduate college teachers are not granted guideship and students on the grounds of the lack of research facilities.

The provisions of Leave Travel Concession, Children Education Allowances, Special Compensatory Allowances in Remote/Hill Areas and Academic Allowances for internet, books, journals etc to the college and university teachers shall be provided. The teachers can bring better understanding of the vast nation, update knowledge and share them to the students. The teachers are the agents of social change and can contribute to national unity. No LTC into the college teachers in many states.

It is high time India adopts policies giving priorities to higher education and research in her efforts to resolve the socio-economic challenges and to play a major global role in the 21st century. Learning from the past failures and understanding what the progressive nations have done in higher education and research will help to give a clear approach.

(The writer is the general secretary of Federation of Government College Teachers’ Associations, Manipur)

