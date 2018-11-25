Highway bandh from Nov 27

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, NOV 24: The Thadou Students’ Association, General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ) has announced to impose indefinite bandh on all the National Highways in Manipur from the midnight of November 27 in protest against the alleged assault of one of its leaders by 12 Assam Rifles.

The TSA-GHQ said that the decision to impose the bandh came after discussion among TSA GHQ and its branches to protest against “the inaction of authorities in the assault of TSA Secretary General, Michael Lamjathang Haokip on November 12 at Sita Lamkhai check post, Tengnoupal by the 12 Assam Rifles”.

According to the TSA-GHQ, after the incident, it had expected the authorities to find ways to address its grievances and resolve the matter in a respectful and acceptable manner.

“Instead of this, the PRO of Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South) (IGAR issued a highly flawed and crooked media statement on November 20, making unfounded allegations and accusations against the victim, Michael L Haokip while covering up the high-handedness of their personnel who acted against all norms and rules,” the TSA-GHQ also said.

It then stated that the TSA units of Chandel and Tengnoupal had issued a counter media statement to the statement of IGAR. “Michael Lamjathang Haokip had also, on November 21, issued a rejoinder to the statement, detailing the incident of how he was assaulted and mistreated by the personnel of 12 Assam Rifles and also how he had approached the Tengnoupal Police and Commanding Officer of 12 Assam Rifles at Tengnoupal to address the matter but yielded no positive result,” the TSA-GHQ added.

“All that we want is respect and justice and a safe and orderly environment where general public and civilians can move free from fear of being harmed or mistreated by security personnel without any valid reason,” the TSA-GHQ also stated.

It then urged the State Government and higher authorities of Assam Rifles and the Union Home Ministry to address its demands so as to resolve the matter and prevent recurrence of such incident in future in public interest without any further delay. The TSA-GHQ demanded the media statement of Assam Rifles by PRO, IGAR to be withdrawn immediately as it was a crooked and make-up story to fool and mislead the public, commuters, tourists.

It also demanded the 12 Assam Rifles to perform a Thadou customary apology as demanded by the Thadou Inpi, General Headquarters (Apex body of the Thadou tribe) and TSA. It further demanded the State police to bring the culprits to justice according to the law of the land without any further delay.

“Failing to fulfill the demands on or before November 27, 2018, TSA will go ahead with the indefinite national highways bandh starting from the midnight of November 27,” the TSA-GHQ added.