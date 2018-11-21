Highway bandh lifted

IMPHAL, Nov 20: Indefinite Imphal-Dimapur highway bandh imposed at Awang Sekmai area has been lifted after an understanding was reached between the people of Awang Sekmai and Leikinthabi Shantipur this morning.

Sekmai Protection Committee, Advanced Women Society and Awang Sekmai Scheduled Caste Development Committee imposed the bandh on the highway since November 19 morning.

They were demanding unconditional apology from MLA S Rajen for assaulting Sekmai Protection Committee general secretary L Dhana by the MLA’s security escort.

Sekmai Protection Committee president Angom Rajesh said that the highway bandh has been lifted after taking into account the apology tendered by the escort commander of MLA Rajen and the Manipur Sangai Festival which begins tomorrow.