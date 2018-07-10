Highway bypass the answer for now !

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 9: A high level meeting of the State Government was organised today in light of the loss of connectivity along the two National Highways of Manipur and the hardships faced by the people owing to the shortage of LPG and other petroleum products in the State.

In view of the developing situation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged his counterpart in Nagaland through telephone to extend every possible support in bringing in essential items into Manipur through Jotsoma bypass by escort convoy.

According to an official source, as soon as the Nagaland Government green lights the request, LPG and other petroleum products as well as essential items will be brought into the State with security convoy.

The source mentioned that due to the loss of connectivity along both the National Highways of the State, the import of LPG into the State has stopped and the stock in Manipur is almost over.

The stock for petrol and diesel will last a few days, the source conveyed and added that looking after such dire situations, a Chief Minister level meeting was held which was also participated by IOCL Imphal Divisional Retail Sale office and Sekmai Bottling Plant Managers as well.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister appealed to his counterpart at Nagaland to approve the use of Jotsoma bypass for bringing in much needed essential commodities and petroleum products into Manipur.

The source stated that if the Nagaland Government agrees, it is possible that security convoy will begin transporting the supplies into the State from tomorrow itself. However, as there is still no positive response from the Nagaland Government, it is possible that such transport activities will take place along the bypass during the next few days.

Still, the State Government has discussed steps and plans to start bringing in essential supplies into the State with the help of security convoys as soon as the Nagaland Government agrees, the source added.

On the other hand, the Nagaland Government has started repairing works on the damaged road portion near Naga Hospital, which is situated some distance away from Kohima, today. However, according to Manipur PWD National Highway Division Superintendent Engineer Y Joykumar, the Nagaland authorities are calculating that the road will take around 10 days to become fully functional again.

It is reported that the construction works on the damaged road was taken over from BRO by Nagaland PWD around one year ago.

On the other hand, portions of Barak Bridge which gave way yesterday could not be fully repaired today. Nonetheless, the authorities concerned have been working hard to complete the repairing work by 11 am tomorrow.