Highway tax collection mode needs review

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 27: There are certain loopholes in the way taxes are collected from goods carriers plying on Imphal-Mao and Imphal -Jiribam highways and there is a growing need to review the mode of tax collection in order to enhance the State’s revenue.

According to information received from the State Transport Department, taxes are collected from different types of vehicles under the Manipur Motor Vehicles Taxation (Second Amendment) Act 2015 (Manipur Act No 13 of 2015) which came into effect from April 1, 2016.

As per this Act, inter-State goods vehicles of 7.5 tonnes gross vehicle weight should be levied tax of Rs 7012.5 annually. Goods vehicles weighing 9 tonnes should be levied Rs 7425 per year while goods vehicles with gross weight of 15 tonnes or above should be levied Rs 11550 annually.

However, it remains a big question whether the due taxes are collected to the full amount from all the goods carriers plying on Imphal-Mao and Imphal-Jiribam highways.

A large number of heavy vehicles are moving on State highways which pass through Imphal city and also on major district roads in addition to National highways. Movement of all these heavy vehicles damages all types of roads.

A large number of heavy vehicles having six axles, 10 axles, 12 axles and even big trailers which can transport heavy machinery are moving on the National highways of Manipur but the due taxes are not collected to the full amount, said the source.

Even though tax rates are different for different types of vehicles, enquiry at the District Transport Officer, Imphal West counter revealed that all types of vehicles irrespective of their sizes and capacities are levied a uniform tax rate which is Rs 4162 for every three months. Contrary to this report, a man was charged Rs 11548 as vehicle tax for three months when he went to pay tax for a goods carrier having six axles at the District Transport Officer, Imphal West counter. This inconsistency and levying of uniform tax rate on all types of goods carriers have been robbing substantial amount of revenue which otherwise should be accrued to the State exchequer, said the source. According to the Manipur Motor Vehicles Taxation (Second Amendment) Act 2015 (Manipur Act No 13 of 2015), a truck having 10 axles can carry 25 tonnes inclusive of the vehicle’s weight and the due tax is Rs 19250 per year.

The due annual tax for a truck having 12 axles is around Rs 23,870. These due taxes have not been collected to the full amount for the past many years. Moreover, no or little tax is collected from huge trailers which can carry heavy machinery.

According to a circular issued by the National Highway Authority of India on February 6, 2016, a truck having six axles can carry loads of up to 16.2 tonnes inclusive of the vehicle weight. The permitted weight for trucks having 10 axles is 25 tonnes (inclusive of vehicle weight) and trucks having 12 axles can carry up to 31 tonnes (inclusive of vehicle weight), said the source.

Given the State’s limited resources and unsound financial condition, there is a growing need to review to tax collection mode and plug all loopholes so as to enhance the State’s revenue collection from transport sector, added the source.