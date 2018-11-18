Highway work likely to take off

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 17: Cons-truction of North AOC to Tendongyang section of Imphal-Mao highway is likely to take off shortly after the necessary amount was sanctioned by the Govern-ment of India around two years back.

According to information received from PWD (National Highway Division), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) sanctioned around Rs 80.89 crore including 9 per cent agency charge in 2016-17 for construction of the highway section from North AOC to Tendongyang.

The amount was sanctioned during the closing months of 2016. It was during the same period that necessary funds for construction of Mao-Senapati and Senapati-Koubru Lei-kha sections were sanc- tioned.

Notably, Mao-Senapati and Senapati-Koubru Leikha sections are being constructed by BIPL.

Tender bids for construction of Tendongyang-North AOC section were invited in November 2016 but the tender process was left incomplete.

Later, the incomplete tender process was scrapped due to certain reasons and a fresh tender was held. M/S Shivralaya which emerged as the lowest bidder in the fresh tender was given the work order, informed the source.

The tender amount for construction of the 17 Kms (approximate) long Tendongyang-North AOC section is Rs 74 crore. But the contractor (M/S Shivralaya) bid for the contract work at Rs 59 crore which is around Rs 15 crore lesser than the tender amount.

Subsequently, M/S Shivralaya has started procuring necessary machinery for the highway construction work, said the source.