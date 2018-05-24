Highway works to come under BMS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 23: If all the projects concerning the National Highways of the State under the Bharat Mala Scheme, which is directly funded by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the State, are handled by National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), it would be a big loss for the State Government.

According to an official source from the State PWD Department, most of the development works concerning the National Highways of the country will now be done under Bharat Mala Scheme.

It is probable that most of the work projects under the said scheme will be given to NHIDCL and if it does happen, most of the works taken up by the State PWD concerning the National Highways of the State will also go to NHIDCL, the source explained.

Some parts of the National Highways namely Imphal to Mao, Yaingangpokpi to Churachandpur, Waheng Leikai to Kakching Lamkhai and Shangsak to Tengnoupal are currently being monitored by the PWD while the remaining are monitored by NHIDCL and BRO.

The Imphal to Moreh portion of the National Highways was earlier maintained by the PWD but now it is controlled by the NHIDCL.

The source explained that the State Government receives around 9 percent of the revenue when PWD is involved in the National Highways construction or maintenance and this revenue can be utilised for giving salaries for the PWD employees as well as office maintenance.

The Ordinary Repairing (OR) charge for the National Highways and the salaries of the employees are also provided by the Ministry, the source added.

The source explained that Rs 370.33 crore was sanctioned for repairing and maintenance of the Mao to Senapati and the Senapati to Koubru Leikha portion of the Imphal to Mao National Highway 2.

Nine percent of this amount (Rs 33.32 crore) is received by the PWD as the agency charge, the source explained.

On the other hand, the source continued that Rs 1630.6 crore was sanctioned by the Ministry for the four lane expansion of Imphal to Moreh road, from Lilong bridge to Kongkhang. If PWD was involved in the said work, nine percent (Rs 146.75 crore) of the sanctioned amount would have come to the State Government as revenue, the source added. The State PWD is currently working on the Imphal to Mao and Yaingangpokpi to Churachandpur roads under direct sanction from the Ministry but after the completion of the said works, only Waheng Leikai to Kakching Lamkhai and Shangsak to Tengnoupal will be left for PWD.

The source conveyed that handling of National Highways project by the PWD will not only help in generating revenue for the State but is also a matter of pride for the State Government. Even under the Bharat Mala Scheme, many projects are being undertaken by the respective State Governments. As such, it is imperative for the State Government to pressure the authority concerned to get the opportunity of handling the said projects under the Bharat Mala Scheme, the source added.