Hijam Irawat rememberance month begins at Kakching

KAKCHING, Sep 1 : The observance of Hijam Irawat rememberance month began today under the aegis of Patriotic Writers Forum Manipur, and in connection with the event, a march was taken out to different places where statues of Hijam Irawat have been erected.

The march began from Nungshikol park, under Lamlai AC, where Impact TV executive editor Raj Nongthombam, vice president of Patriotic Writers Forum Manipur, Yaiskul Khwairakpam, chier advisor of State Level Irawat Celebration Committee, Dr S Manaoton Singh and Smart Security Service secretary Laimayum Pratap Singh attended as dignitaries.

Convenor of State Level Irawat Celebration Committee, Rakesh Naorem stated that the inauguration of the rememberance month was marked by floral tributes which were paid to the statues of Hijam Irawat, which are erected at different places of the State including Nungshikol park, Lamlai, Irawat park, Lamlai, Pungdongbam Thoudok Ningshing Khubam, Khurai, Kongba, Yaiskul, MDU, Jana Neta Irawat park, Kakching, MMRC and unity park, Khangabok, Khongman Mangjil, Irawat Bhavan, Imphal, Irawat’s birth place Pishum, Nambol and Kamong.

Floral tributes were paid to statues installed at Jiribam and Lakhipur on September 8 to 11, he stated, and added that other related formalities and functions will be also organised.

A one day symposium on ‘Life of Hijam Irawat and his contribution to the society’ will be held on September 17 and a State level painting competition as well as speech competition will be conducted on September 24, he added