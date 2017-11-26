Hill bandh suspended

KANGPOKPI Nov 25: Hao Keithel Tribal Women Welfare Association has suspended the indefinite hill bandh after assurance from the Imphal West SP this afternoon during a meeting at City Police, Imphal.

The Hao Keithel Tribal Women Welfare Association had imposed indefinite hill bandh over the alleged ill-treatment of two women vendors by the street vendors of Khwairamband Kei- thel on November 13 and November 23 respectively.

It alleged that two women vendors who came from the hills to sell items at Khwairamband temporary market were physically assaulted and verbally abused by street vendors on November 13 and November 23.

In connection with the incident, the Hao Keithel Tribal Women Welfare Association and Imphal West SP in the presence of KSO held a joint meeting today at City Police at around 3 pm where the SP assured the Hao Keithel Tribal Women Welfare Association to investigate the matter and take action within five days.

Considering the assurance of the SP, the Hao Keithel Tribal Women Welfare Association decided to suspend the indefinite hill bandh, said Vahboi Mate, secretary of the association.