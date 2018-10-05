Hill Central University demand raised Tribal students line up eco blockade

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 4 : With the authorities concerned failing to ensure resumption of normalcy at MU, three hill student organisations have lined up a five day economic blockade from 5 am of October 9 till 5 am of October 14. The ultimatum to ensure normalcy within seven days at Manipur University was served on the authorities concerned on October 1.

With no sign of normalcy returning to MU a joint meeting of All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM), Kuki Students’ Organisation Ghqs, (KSO-GHQ) and All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur was held today at the office of ATSUM at Adimjati complex and two resolutions were adopted.

Apart from the five days economic blockade, the three tribal student organisations resolved to demand a separate Hill Central University as they are ‘anguished with the premeditated move of holding the career of thousands of students to ransom at the whim of a few interested individuals’ agenda in Manipur University.’

In pursuance of the demand for a Hill Central University and in protest against the failure of the Central Government, State Government and the agitators to resolve the Manipur University deadlock, a five day economic blockade will be imposed from 5 am of October 9 till 5 am of October 14, said the second resolution.

On the other hand, giving a new turn to the ongoing demand that the FIRs lodged by Pro VC Yugindro against teachers and students of MU be withdrawn, students of Statistics and Chemistry Departments staged sit-in- protests at their respective departments today.

Earlier all protests were jointly staged at different places and this is the first time that departmentwise protest has been launched.

Apart from the unconditional release of the arrested students and teachers, the students on protest today demanded normalcy in MU and removal of security forces from the campus of the university.

Meanwhile some depts refused to allow submission of entrance examination forms constraining the authority to open a new counter to submit the same at the A Block today.

Assistant Registrar of Academics S Budhabati said that many complaints have been lodged by the students and their parents and hence the decision to accept the form at the A Block.

The decision to open the counter at the A Block was taken in a meeting attended by Registrar in charge Prof Shyamkesho, Joint Registrar David K Jyoti and Section Officer K Nando.

According to a staff at the newly opened counter more than 100 applications have been received. Sharing their anxiety over the imbroglio at MU, some students said that security personnel at MU subject them to intense interrogation while entering the university campus and A Block.