Hill Leaders’ Day

IMPHAL, Nov 7: There would be no Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit on November 10 and November 15 respectively as Chief Minister N Biren would be out of station to attend an international conference at Yangon, Myanmar.

The Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit would be held together on November 17 for the current month, informed a press release issued by Secretary to Chief Minister N Ashok Kumar.