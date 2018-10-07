Hill student bodies set date with Govt today

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Oct 6: The State Government of Manipur will hold dialogue with the All Tribal Students Union, Manipur (ATSUM), the Kuki Students Organisation-General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) and the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) at 5 pm on October 7 (Sunday) in Imphal on the issues related to the university impasse raised by the tribal student bodies recently, according to sources.

The State Government has invited the tribal student organisations today for the talk.

Yesterday, the tribal student bodies had announced to impose a 5-day economic blockade in all the National Highways under their jurisdictions from 5 am of October 9 if the their demands for the restoring normalcy in Manipur University is not met by October 8. The tribal student bodies also took another resolution to demand for a separate “Hill Central University”.

The All Tribal Student Union, Manipur (ATSUM), the Kuki Student Organisation-General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) and the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) had served a 7-day ultimatum on October 2 to the “concerned authorities” for resumption of normal classes and other activities.

The ATSUM, the KSO-GHQ and the ANSAM had expressed their “anguish with premeditated holding of thousands of students’ careers to ransom for imposition of few vested interest individuals’ agenda in Manipur University, it was resolved that a separate Hill Central University shall be demanded”

The tribal student bodies had taken a resolution in their meeting on October 4 that, “in pursuance of the demand for Hill Central University and also as an expression of resentment over the failure of the concerned authorities (Central government, State Government and agitators) to resolve the Manipur University deadlock, a five-day economic blockade will be imposed from 5 am of October 9…”

According to leaders of the tribal student organisations, every year the tribal students face hardship “as problems after problems created by vested interest people in the Manipur University continue with their game”. They said that colleges in the hills affiliated to Manipur University also suffer immensely.

“Now, we want a Hill Central University so that all the colleges in the hill districts can affiliate to it and then have an ideal academic ambience”, some leaders of tribal student bodies said.