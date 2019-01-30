Hills respond to ATSUM call, ST demand protested

Our Correspondents

Chandel, Jan 29 : At Chandel, the Naga Students’ Union, Chandel spearheaded a sit-in protest to oppose the demand of the STDCM to include the Meiteis/Meeteis in the ST list of the Constitution of India at Japhou Bazar with students of different schools taking part.

During the protests the participants held placards with slogans such as “We vehemently oppose tooth and nail all the agenda of STDCM,” “Govt of Manipur should proceed with caution lest it sparks conflagration,” “Meteis’ ST demand will vitiate hill-valley relation- ship,” “Brahmins, Rajku- mars and Kshatriyas cannot be STs,” “Meiteis/Meeteis are the most advanced community with 2000 years of civilisation” etc.

The Naga Students’ Union, Chandel while con- demning the ‘unethical conduct of STDCM in demanding ST status’ said that this is nothing but an attempt to grab tribal lands and rights and cautioned the State Government against giving in to the demand of STDCM.

Senapati : A mass sit-in-protest organised by Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA) under the aegis of ATSUM, was also held at Senapati town today.

The protest was participated and endorsed by apex civil bodies including Naga Peoples’ Organization (NPO), SDWA, village leaders, students, social leaders, women folks and student leaders. President of NPO Solomon Arow speaking during the protest reasoned why ST status should not be granted to a community which has developed and dominated the tribals economically since many years now.

SDSA vice president James warned against Manipur Government’s approval of STDCM demand as it will trigger serious social uprising and explained why the demand of STDCM is unacceptable to the tribals.

Protestors raised slogans including, “We oppose all the agenda of STDCM tooth and nail”, “STDCM’s ST demand will vitiate the hill-valley relationship”, “Government of Manipur should proceed with caution lest it sparks conflagration”, “Meities do not fulfill ST status criteria”, “STDCM demand for ST status is to grab tribals’ land”.

Ukhrul : Responding to the call of ATSUM, the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) organised a sit in protest at the front gate of the Mini Secretariat office complex Hamleikhong. The general secretary of ANSAM (All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur) AC Thotso highlighted the reasons on why the Meeties/Meities should not be enlisted in the Scheduled Tribe category and also the impact such a move will have on the tribal people during the sit in protest.

According to Thotso, STDCM demand for ST status is a systematic way to exploit the tribal rights on land, tradition and culture by enacting laws or Bills by the dominant Meitei community. Thotso mentioned that tribal people were called as “Haos” by Meiteis, which is an expression of social segregation of the hill people. He alleged that STDCM demand for enlistment in the ST category is to grab the land of the hill people for further marginalization and to take advantage of the special provisions reserved for the tribals in education, employment etc. TKS president Rangam asserted that the student body fully endorses the stand of ATSUM to defend and safeguard the inherent rights, land, resources and traditional culture of the tribal people. The students held placards and festoons with slogans “Stop demand for inclusion of Meities/Meeties in ST list,” “Inclusion of Meiteilon in the 8th schedule of Constitution is a sign of civilization” and “Brahmins, Rajkumars and Kshatriya Meities cannot be Scheduled Tribe.”

During the sit in protest vehicular movement was stopped at the Mini Secretariat office complex area.

After the public meeting, TKS submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh through the Deputy Commissioner of Ukhrul.