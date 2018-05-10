‘Hills-valley ties boosted via cultural festivals’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 9: A three-day long “Poumai Purul Paoki Festival 2018”, a traditional paddy transplantation festival of the Poumai community came to an end today at Purul Atongba Ziidu, Senapati district. The age-old festival of the Poumai community was recognised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur this year and extended Rs 1 lakh monetary assistance to the organisers of the festival.

The second day of the function was graced by Tamenglong A/C MLA Samuel Jendai Kamei; Director, State Tourism Department W Ibohal Singh and ICHAM president Yuimi Horam as the chief guest, guest of honour and special guest respectively.

Speaking at the function, MLA Jendai Kamei observed that the recognition of the Poumai Purul Paoki Festival by the State Tourism Department is a clear indication that the Government regards the Poumai community.

He asserted that the bonding of love between the people residing in the hills and valley has been further strengthened although there was a wider gap in the past few years. Now the people of the hills and valley take part and enjoy together in such cultural festivals organised in different parts of the State, he added.

He then urged the Government to increase the budget of the festival for next year’s edition from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5-2 lakh.

Ibohal described the attendance of the festival by the people both from the hills and valley as a momentous day. He expressed happiness that he was able to witness such a glorious moment for the second time after he held the post of Director of State Tourism Department.

Terming “Poumai Purul Paoki Festival” as an important festival which can bring harmony in the State, he assured that he will convey the importance of the festival to the higher officials and also ask them to increase its budget from next year.

Contending that facilitating homestay services in the village for the people coming to attend the festival would generate more income to the village besides enhancing promotion of the festival, Ibohal asked the villagers of Purul to identify several houses in the village, where homestay facilities can be arranged from next year onwards.

He also exhorted the villagers to adopt scientific technology in agriculture apart from following their age-old traditional style of farming so that the village can yield better crops.

Planting rice seedlings in paddy fields, feast and performance of entertainment and fun programmes such as wrestling and dances were the main highlights of the festival which was also attended by film actors RK Somorendro (Kaiku) and Gokul Athokpam.