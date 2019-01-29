Hills, valley unite; 24 hrs strike on Jan 31

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 28: Civil society organisations based in the hills and valley of the State have come together and formed a core committee against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016 .

Moreover, a 24 hour State-wide general strike has been called on January 31.

A public convention was held today at Hotel Imphal under the aegis of UCM, AMUCO, CCSK, HERICOUN and LIPUN where representatives of 66 organisations based in the valley and hill districts of the State took part.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, UCM president Sunil Karam said that UNC and ANSAM were also invited to the convention but their representatives could not attend the convention due to prior engagements.

Nonetheless, the convention was participated by representatives of Kuki Inpi Manipur, Zeliangrong Union, United Vaiphei Social Council, Kabui Mothers’ Association, Kuki Women Union Manipur, Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation, All Manipur Muslim Development Committee, Kom Union, Koireng Youth Organisation Manipur, IMOM, ATSUM and Komrem Union Manipur.

A core committee of all the 66 organisations which took part in today’s convention was formed today.

Core committee member and Kuki Inpi Manipur advisor Tomang Haokip said that a public meeting would be held at 1 pm tomorrow at Ima Keithel.

He also announced a 24 hour State-wide general strike which would come into effect from January 30 midnight.

Tomang Haokip said that the 24 hours general strike is a warning to the State Government, Central Government and all Rajya Sabha Members.

He said that similar conventions would be held in hill districts on January 30.

This would be followed by a people’s conference on February 1 and it would decide the next course of action, Tomang said.

Zeliangrong Union president Amu Kamei called upon all the people of the State and political parties to join hands and work collectively against the Bill.