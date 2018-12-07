Himalayan Sapriya found at Tml

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 6: Himalayan Sapriya which belongs to the family of Rafflesia has been found in Manipur.

Himalayan Sapriya is a flower which grows on decomposed roots and it is included in the red data book of the Botanical Survey of India implying that it highly endangered in India.

For the first time in the State, Tamenglong Forest Division recorded presence of Himalayan Sapriya at Chingkao, Tamenglong district in the last week of November.

The red and white striped flower is found in Namdapha National Park Arunachal Pradesh and there was no record of its presence at any other place of the country until it was found in Tamenglong last month after a gap of 50 years.

On the other, a wildlife conservation camp was held today at Tabanglong village, Tamenglong district under the aegis of Tamenglong Forest Division.

The village chief announced that 500 acres would be set aside as community reserve. Notably, Tabanglong village is known for abundant growth of cane.

DFO Arun RS, Range Officer Kh Hitler and honorary wildlife warden Nehemia Pamei attended the camp as presidium members.