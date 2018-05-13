Hindustan FC U-13 trial

IMPHAL, May 12: Hindustan Football Club, Delhi in association with Yarkhok United Football Club, Ukhrul will conduct a trial selection for U-13 and U-18 boys football players on May 13. The trial selection will be held under the supervision of All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) and informed that those who are born on or after 2005 are eligible for U-13 category while players born on or after 2000 are eligible for U-18 category. The association further notify that the intending players to submit their Aadhaar Card, Date of birth certificate and passport size photograph on May 12 at the office AMFA.