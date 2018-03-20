Hip replacement surgery conducted

IMPHAL, Mar 19: After having successfully performed two knee replacement surgeries for the first time in any private hospital in the State by its own in-house Orthopaedic Surgeons on September 22 of last year, Shija Hospitals has performed the first Hip Replacement Surgery by a private hospital in the State on March 12. Shija Hospitals in a press release informed that the landmark surgery was performed by a team of doctors led by Dr Iboyaima Ph, Consultant Orthopaedic, Spine and Joint Replacement Surgeon and Dr L Ibobi, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic, Spine and Arthroscopic Surgeon on a 33 years old female suffering from perthes disease left hip joint with severe osteoarthritis. She also had shortening of the left lower limb which was corrected following the surgery. Shija Hospitals is now equipped with full fledged facilities for joint replacement surgeries and patients with joint problems need no longer go outside the State for treatment of joint problems.