Hiran bag bronze for Manipur

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 25 : Hiran Sagolshem won a bronze medal for Manipur in the Group II 50 m freestyle event of the 35th Glenmark Sub-Junior National and 45th Junior National Aquatic championship 2018 being organised under the aegis of Swimming Federation of India at Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, Maharashtra.

Hiran Sagolshem, born to Ajit Sagolshem and Thadoi Sapam of Wangoi claimed the bronze medal in the Boys Group-II 50 m freestyle event with a time of 25.66 seconds.