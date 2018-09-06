Hiritik clinches sub-jr boys title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 5 : Hiritik claimed the sub-junior boys title of the ongoing 27th State Level Age Group and Inter District Carrom Championship 2018 which is underway since September 2 at Singjamei Community Hall.

Thoubal’s Kh Hiritik defeated compatriot Sh Suresh 21-1, 21-10 sets in the sub-junior boys final today.

Punya Moirangthem sealed a rollercoaster 25-22, 18-25, 25-17 win over Sindi Kongbrailatpam to emerge champion of Girls’s Special Category.

Elsewhere, G Mala and S Roji today registered first round win in the women’s singles competition. G Mala routed Kananbala 25-0, 25-0 sets in the first match staged today while S Roji enjoyed an easy 23-6, 25-0 win over Barcelona.